Pair of JUCO standouts commit to Arkansas State baseball

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball is adding some JUCO talent to their 2023 roster. One of the newest commits is a Jonesboro native.

Jake Henry Williams committed to the Red Wolves on Saturday. The JHS alum had a stellar freshman season at Connors State. Williams hit .307 with 7 home runs and 42 RBI. The outfielder had a decorated 2021 at JHS. He hit .472 with 5 homers and 51 RBI. Jake earned All-State and AP All-Arkansas honors to name a few. He played on a Golden Hurricane squad that reached the 5A State Championship Game.

Gulf Coast State sophomore pitcher Austin Kapela committed to Arkansas State on June 7th. He made 9 appearances in 2022, 7 were in relief, 2 were starts in March. Kapela recorded 3 saves and 1 win. The Delaware native had 27 strikeouts in 20-plus innings of work.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

