Thousands gather for NEA Pride Fest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Acceptance and equality, that was the vibe in downtown Jonesboro Saturday.

Rainbow flags lined the streets as people gathered at the NEA Pride Fest, as many celebrate National Pride Month.

This was the second NEA Pride Fest event. The first one was in 2019, but COVID restrictions prevented the event since then.

So, everyone was happy to be back this year.

“What I am excited about for today is that we are able to have it, that we are able to do this and again so many people feel safe to come out here and be themselves and be whoever it is,” said Lisa Godsey, founding member of Umbrella.

Umbrella is an organization that works with teens that are part of the LGBTQ+ community or who recently came out.

The festivities went until 11 pm. There was a talent show, two drag shows, live music, and around 60 vendors.

The event was hosted by NEA progress. The president, Clay Bracken, was pleased with the turnout.

“The energy is great we are really happy to bring back that sense of community to the LGBTQIA plus community, so we are just happy to be here and ecstatic to put this on for everybody,” he said.

Organizers hope to continue this festival for years to come.

