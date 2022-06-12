Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Thousands gather for NEA Pride Fest

This was the second NEA Pride Fest event. The first one was in 2019, but COVID restrictions...
This was the second NEA Pride Fest event. The first one was in 2019, but COVID restrictions prevented the event since then.(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Acceptance and equality, that was the vibe in downtown Jonesboro Saturday.

Rainbow flags lined the streets as people gathered at the NEA Pride Fest, as many celebrate National Pride Month.

This was the second NEA Pride Fest event. The first one was in 2019, but COVID restrictions prevented the event since then.

So, everyone was happy to be back this year.

“What I am excited about for today is that we are able to have it, that we are able to do this and again so many people feel safe to come out here and be themselves and be whoever it is,” said Lisa Godsey, founding member of Umbrella.

Umbrella is an organization that works with teens that are part of the LGBTQ+ community or who recently came out.

The festivities went until 11 pm. There was a talent show, two drag shows, live music, and around 60 vendors.

The event was hosted by NEA progress. The president, Clay Bracken, was pleased with the turnout.

“The energy is great we are really happy to bring back that sense of community to the LGBTQIA plus community, so we are just happy to be here and ecstatic to put this on for everybody,” he said.

Organizers hope to continue this festival for years to come.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poison Hemlock
Poisonous plant grows across the Natural State
A Mississippi County man is dead following a crash Thursday evening.
1 killed in two-vehicle crash
According to an initial incident report, on June 8, officer Bruce Wright responded to Greenway...
$25,000+ worth of lawn mowers stolen from business
A woman with an arrest warrant is leading police and deputies on a chase in Mississippi County.
Woman with warrant leading authorities on chase
A White County teen died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash.
Teen dies in one-vehicle crash

Latest News

Saturday, friends, family, and strangers did a hero workout to remember the life of Lt. Patrick...
Jonesboro gym hosts hero workout in honor of Lt. Patrick Weatherford
Scott Roper, the director of Jonesboro Code Enforcement, said this is just one way to keep the...
Jonesboro holds community cleanup event
The leaders of the National Governors Association said Friday they’re forming a bipartisan...
Governors, led by Arkansas’ Gov. Hutchinson, forming task force to address mass shootings
A White County teen died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash.
Teen dies in one-vehicle crash