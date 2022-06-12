VERY Hot Week Ahead

It’s HOT! Even before sunrise this morning, many of us are still in the 80s. Excessive Heat Warnings have replaced the heat advisories that were in place on Sunday. Highs are back near 100 later today with heat indices near or above 110°F. Expect this pattern to continue for most of the week. Rain chances are very low through the week, so don’t count on any relief from the sky. There may be a slight break in the heat this weekend as the ridge breaks down enough for a weak front, but high pressure builds right-back for next week. A very hot end to June is expected. Stay cool with plenty of breaks and lots of water!

