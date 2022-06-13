Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas gas prices show no signs of slowing down

In the last week, according to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded...
In the last week, according to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded rose 13.2 cents a gallon to $4.52.(AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gas prices continue to zoom up toward the $5 mark.

In the last week, according to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded rose 13.2 cents a gallon to $4.52. That’s 49.9 cents more than motorists paid last month and $1.78 higher than last year’s price.

The national average rose 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $5.01.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel fell 4 cents nationally in the last week to $5.50 a gallon.

“For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

He added that gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, remains below previous records.

“Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room,” De Haan said. “But for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”

To find the cheapest gas locally and nationwide, visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A White County teen died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash.
Teen dies in one-vehicle crash
Investigators said a Lawrence County man was found dead at a recycling plant in Arkansas.
Hoxie man found dead at recycling plant
According to Caruthersville Chief of Police Tony Jones, a female was found lying on the ground...
Suspect wanted after woman shot, killed in Caruthersville
Two Florida brothers, ages 14 and 11, face many charges after police say they broke into a Guns...
2 kids accused of stealing 22 guns from firearms store
This was the second NEA Pride Fest event. The first one was in 2019, but COVID restrictions...
Thousands gather for NEA Pride Fest

Latest News

According to Caruthersville Chief of Police Tony Jones, a female was found lying on the ground...
Suspect wanted after woman shot, killed in Caruthersville
Investigators said a Lawrence County man was found dead at a recycling plant in Arkansas.
Hoxie man found dead at recycling plant
Memphis Police Department
3 dead, 3 injured in overnight shootings in Memphis
'Elvis' moive
‘Elvis’ movie screening held at Guest House in Graceland