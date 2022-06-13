Families are looking for affordable ways to enjoy the summer

ARKLATEX, La. (KSLA) - Now not only do people have to navigate around the rising costs of food and fuel, but now air-fare rates are also up. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, air-fare travel is up 40 percent, and hotel rates are up 19 percent compared to last year. These prices are making people rethink their summer trips.

Fishing is a low-cost thing to do this summer (KTIV)

“We’re kind of waiting to see what happens price wise I think. It’s so expensive to take trips so definitely looking for things to do you know that are cheaper or still fun for the kids and entertain them without having to spend the cost of traveling,” says Jocelyn Caraway, from east Texas.

Jocelyn’s children are playing outside in the park, one of the best low-cost ways to have summer fun without spending a dime.

What are some of the ways you can enjoy your summer at a low cost?

Go to a local park.

Go to a local pool.

Visit one of the free museums or art galleries.

Enjoy your time at a low-cost local aquarium or zoo.

Catch a movie with some friends.

Go fishing.

With prices skyrocketing, it looks like we all have to be a little more creative for our summer activities this year.

