Forrest City names new police chief

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Forrest City has found its new police chief.

Mayor Cedric Williams named Ronald Broussard to the position, effective August 1.

Broussard will replace chief Deon Lee, who is set to retire at the end of July--a month later than originally planned, to help assist Broussard adjust to the new role.

“With the recent increase in violence throughout the city, it is imperative that we have a level of consistency in the police department,” Williams said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.