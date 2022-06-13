Energy Alert
Forrest City names new police chief

Forrest City Police
Forrest City Police(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Forrest City has found its new police chief.

Mayor Cedric Williams named Ronald Broussard to the position, effective August 1.

Broussard will replace chief Deon Lee, who is set to retire at the end of July--a month later than originally planned, to help assist Broussard adjust to the new role.

“With the recent increase in violence throughout the city, it is imperative that we have a level of consistency in the police department,” Williams said in a statement.

