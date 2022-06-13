Grizzlies ink head coach to contract extension

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins is staying in Memphis for the long haul.

The team announced a new multi-year extension with Taylor on Monday, the terms of which were not disclosed.

“Taylor has done an outstanding job leading our team and this extension is well-deserved,” said Grizzlies EVP of Basketball Operations and General Manager Zachary Z. Kleiman. “The year-over-year progress under Taylor speaks for itself, but his growth-oriented, selfless and competitive approach has been a driving force in the establishment of a sustainable culture. We have full confidence that Taylor will steer us to Memphis’ first championship.”

Jenkins finished the 2021-22 season as the runner-up for NBA Coach of the Year after tying a franchise record with 56 regular season wins.

In three seasons under Jenkins, the Grizzlies are 128-99 with two playoff appearances.

