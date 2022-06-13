Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Grizzlies ink head coach to contract extension

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) gets instructions from coach Taylor Jenkins during...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) gets instructions from coach Taylor Jenkins during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)(Nikki Boertman | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins is staying in Memphis for the long haul.

The team announced a new multi-year extension with Taylor on Monday, the terms of which were not disclosed.

“Taylor has done an outstanding job leading our team and this extension is well-deserved,” said Grizzlies EVP of Basketball Operations and General Manager Zachary Z. Kleiman. “The year-over-year progress under Taylor speaks for itself, but his growth-oriented, selfless and competitive approach has been a driving force in the establishment of a sustainable culture. We have full confidence that Taylor will steer us to Memphis’ first championship.”

Jenkins finished the 2021-22 season as the runner-up for NBA Coach of the Year after tying a franchise record with 56 regular season wins.

In three seasons under Jenkins, the Grizzlies are 128-99 with two playoff appearances.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A White County teen died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash.
Teen dies in one-vehicle crash
Investigators said a Lawrence County man was found dead at a recycling plant in Arkansas.
Hoxie man found dead at recycling plant
According to Caruthersville Chief of Police Tony Jones, a woman was found lying on the ground...
Suspect wanted after woman shot, killed in Caruthersville
Two Florida brothers, ages 14 and 11, face many charges after police say they broke into a Guns...
2 kids accused of stealing 22 guns from firearms store
This was the second NEA Pride Fest event. The first one was in 2019, but COVID restrictions...
Thousands gather for NEA Pride Fest

Latest News

JHS alum Jake Henry Williams hit .307 in 2022 with Connors State. He committed to Arkansas...
Pair of JUCO standouts commit to Arkansas State baseball
Arkansas players celebrate their win over North Carolina following an NCAA college super...
Brady Slavens hits walkoff RBI single, Arkansas advances to College World Series
Jonesboro native Austin Cook continues competing on the PGA Tour.
Jonesboro native Austin Cook finishes T13th at RBC Canadian Open
Cardinals Insider airs Sunday nights at 10:30pm on KAIT-ABC
Watch Cardinals Insider on KAIT-ABC