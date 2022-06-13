Jan. 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s HOT! Even before sunrise this morning, many of us are still in the 80s. Excessive Heat Warnings have replaced the heat advisories that were in place on Sunday.

Highs are back near 100 later today with heat indices near or above 110°F. Expect this pattern to continue for most of the week. Rain chances are very low through the week, so don’t count on any relief from the sky.

There may be a slight break in the heat this weekend as the ridge breaks down enough for a weak front, but high pressure builds right-back for next week. A very hot end to June is expected. Stay cool with plenty of breaks and lots of water!

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Suspect wanted after woman shot, killed in Caruthersville.

Arkansas police departments need more officers. We’ll tell you how the lack of officers could impact you.

Senators reach bipartisan agreement on gun control.

A bipartisan group of senators announced an agreement on a proposal for gun safety legislation Sunday. (CNN, POOL, SENATE TV, TWITTER, JOHN CORNYN, Twitter)

The community gathered in Newport Sunday to honor and remember Lieutenant Patrick Weatherford.

Off to Omaha! Arkansas beats North Carolina with a 4-3 win.

Traffic Alert! Lanes scheduled to close today for I-55 and Crump Interchange improvements in Memphis.

