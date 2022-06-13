Man accused of defrauding 87-year-old woman

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a felony theft charge after investigators say he intentionally took advantage of an 87-year-old woman.

According to court documents, the victim paid 46-year-old Robert Shane Daniel of Mountain Home a total of $19,200 for three projects that were never begun.

Stone County sheriff’s investigators said the work was “never started” and none of the materials were ever delivered.

Daniel reportedly cashed three separate checks from the victim beginning in July of 2021.

The victim wrote the first check for $2,200 on July 20 for cabin repairs. On Sept. 12, she gave him another check for $4,500 for plumbing. She wrote the final check on Oct. 18 for $12,500 for the construction of a pavilion.

“Text messages between the victim’s son and Daniel were recorded and show that Daniel kept avoiding the situation,” the affidavit said. “The victim was intentionally taken advantage of and defrauded.”

On June 7, a judge found probable cause to arrest Daniel on one count of theft of property greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, a Class C felony.

Daniel is currently free on a $30,000 bond.

According to the court documents, Daniel has multiple prior convictions of theft and theft by deception in Arkansas and Georgia. He is currently on probation out of Baxter County.

