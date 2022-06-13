Energy Alert
Man accused of raping runaway girl

Police arrested a Paragould man after a runaway told them he raped her.
Police arrested a Paragould man after a runaway told them he raped her.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man after a runaway told them he raped her.

Officers investigating the runaway report found the girl Saturday, June 11.

While being interviewed, according to court documents, the girl “disclosed having sexual intercourse” with 44-year-old Erguin Velasquez-Flores the previous day at a home in Paragould.

“The details given constitute rape by definition of the statute,” Detective Sergeant Robert Sexton said in the affidavit.

After receiving a warrant, the affidavit stated officers searched the home and found “multiple pieces of evidence that corroborated the victim’s statements.”

On Monday, June 13, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge Velasquez-Flores with one count of rape. The judge ordered him held without bond and to have no contact with the victim.

