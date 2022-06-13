Man arrested after falling through convenience store ceiling

Energy Alert
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County sheriff’s deputy arrested a Hardy man early Saturday morning after he reportedly fell through the ceiling of a convenience store.

Deputy Richard Potter was at the Kum & Go on Highway 63 in Bono around 2:38 a.m. June 11 buying a drink when the clerk said a man was hiding in the bathroom.

“She stated that the male subject said he was being chased by someone when he entered the store,” Potter said in his report.

When asked if the man had come out of the bathroom, the clerk said he was “still in there.”

As they were talking, Potter said they heard a “rumbling noise coming from the ceiling above the kitchen area.”

As Potter walked to the rear of the store, “a male subject fell from the ceiling above the kitchen area and landed on his feet.”

The deputy stated he recognized the man as 31-year-old Andrew David Marcinowski from “prior dealings with him while on duty.”

When asked what he was doing, Marcinowski reportedly mumbled something the deputy could not understand.

“Mr. Marcinowski then stated that a male subject chased him from Walmart on Parker Road in Jonesboro to Kum & Go in Bono on foot,” the initial incident report stated.

When asked why someone was chasing him, Marcinowski reportedly said the man suspected he was “messing with his girlfriend.”

Due to his “erratic behavior, dilated pupils, and profuse sweating,” the deputy asked if he was under the influence of drugs.

“He stated that he was not,” Potter reported.

The deputy then arrested Marcinowski and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center, where he was charged with public intoxication and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.

