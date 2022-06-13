Singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige’s ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ tour comes to Memphis this fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige is coming to Memphis! This fall she will grace the FedExForum stage with her Good Morning Gorgeous tour.

The nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer will be joined by R&B artists Ella Mai and Queen Naija.

The show is set for Oct. 16.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box office.

Presale tickets are available Thursday, June 16 beginning at 10 a.m. for Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert emails and subscribers of Grizzlies e-news.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.