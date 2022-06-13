Energy Alert
Suspect arrested in Osceola man’s murder

Investigators arrested 26-year-old Qurdell Coleman on Tuesday, June 7, in connection with the May 31 shooting death of Regginald Thomas.(Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - An Osceola man is being held on a $750,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge him with first-degree murder.

Investigators arrested 26-year-old Qurdell Coleman on Tuesday, June 7, in connection with the May 31 shooting death of Regginald Thomas.

According to court documents, police officers found Thomas lying on the ground in front of a home on North Pearl Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and leg.

An ambulance took Thomas to a hospital where he later died.

A witness at the scene described what happened and identified Coleman as the suspect, the affidavit said.

On Monday, June 6, detectives interviewed Coleman who “admitted to shooting Mr. Thomas.”

After reviewing the case, a judge found probable cause to charge Coleman with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and criminal mischief.

