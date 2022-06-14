Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

8-year-old shot during possible road rage incident, police say

By Sydnee Batzlaff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) – An 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being shot during a road rage incident, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

KFDA reports officers drove up on what appeared to be an accident right as it occurred Friday night.

As they got out of the car, the driver of a truck told the officers his son, Nicasio “Nicco” Frausto, had been shot by another driver who had chased him down and forced him off the road.

The driver accused of the shooting was taken to an area hospital for treatment before being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The other people involved in the crash were treated at the scene.

“I just wouldn’t know what to say. I’m still in shock,” said Eric Frausto, Nicco’s father. “I just really would like these gun laws to change. Too many innocent babies are getting hurt or killed.”

Frausto said Nicco’s surgery in Lubbock went well.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Craighead County sheriff’s deputy arrested a Hardy man early Saturday morning after he...
Man arrested after falling through convenience store ceiling
Police arrested a Paragould man after a runaway told them he raped her.
Man accused of raping runaway girl
A man faces a felony theft charge after investigators say he intentionally took advantage of an...
Man accused of defrauding 87-year-old woman
Investigators said a Lawrence County man was found dead at a recycling plant in Arkansas.
Hoxie man found dead at recycling plant
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden to visit ‘pariah’ Saudi Arabia and Israel next month
FILE - Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia, listens to a speaker at a press conference, May 4,...
Police: House Republican’s tour of Capitol before Jan. 6 wasn’t suspicious
This undated photo from the Library of Congress shows Sojourner Truth, a Black woman who had...
Documents rediscovered: Sojourner Truth’s fight to save son from slavery
'We can't hide the truth by banning certain things,' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in her...
Chicago leaders raise Juneteenth flag; Lightfoot calls out 'radicals on the right'