Animal shelter needs help due to air conditioning trouble

MARION, Ark. (KAIT) – The Marion Animal Shelter is facing an “emergency situation” and needs your help as the country continue to face a heat wave.

The Marion Police Department said they are looking for parts to repair the air conditioning system to get the shelter’s air up and running for its animals and employees. However, they note the parts have been unavailable.

A news release said Mayor Frank Fogleman has given approval for emergency funding to help with the repairs.

Marion police are asking if anyone is willing to give any of the animals a temporary home until the problem is fixed, contact the Marion Animal Shelter at 870-739-5412.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.