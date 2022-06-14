Batesville city leaders approve measure to improve driver safety

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville city leaders approved a measure to add speed radars and a speed monitoring device Monday night.

Mayor Rick Elumbaugh told Region 8 News the public safety committee approved five radars and one monitor.

Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill then told the full council they’ve had many concerns about speeding.

The devices are mobile and the city plans to place them wherever they see speeding problems in the city.

A council member asked about the debate regarding golf carts on city streets.

Chief Cockrill said the city ordinance, as it currently stands, bans using those vehicles on city roads, but he was open to changing that.

The city council also planned to discuss an ordinance to create a temporary entertainment district at Riverside Park.

However, Mayor Elumbaugh said the council didn’t have enough members to enact the emergency clause of the ordinance.

The council moved to table the measure for the next meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

WATCH THE FULL CITY COUNCIL MEETING HERE:

