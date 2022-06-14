Energy Alert
Choctaw Nation hopes to bring major economic development to Okla. with new gaming facility

By Fred Gamble
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - A major economic announcement was made on Tuesday, June 14 for southeastern Oklahoma.

The Choctaw Nation’s culture was on display this morning in McCurtain County, as ground was broken on what leaders say will be a major investment in the area.

Construction is finally underway for Choctaw Landing, a new gaming facility in Hochatown, near Beaver Bend Lake. The facility will be a four-story resort with 100 hotel rooms, 600 slot machines and several restaurants. Leaders in the area say they are very proud of the future economic development.

“We will create a lot of different jobs and bring in a lot of jobs, not only with what this resort will do, but other jobs outside of that,” said Tony Ward, a Choctaw councilman.

This project will also bring with it the construction of 120 homes and the expansion of the Choctaw Nation Clinic. Chief Gary Batton said there are around 5,000 tribal members in the area, and over 200,000 members nationwide.

“Not only are we providing great economic opportunity for southeast Oklahoma, one of our goals is to showcase our culture to the world,” he said.

Construction on Choctaw Landing is expected to be complete in 2024.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

