Desi Sills commits to Kansas State

The JHS alum finished with a team-high 15 points in the Louisiana win.
The JHS alum finished with a team-high 15 points in the Louisiana win.(KAIT-TV)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf & Razorback is thinking Big 12.

Desi Sills announced Tuesday afternoon that he’s committing to Kansas State for his final year of eligibility. The former Arkansas State and Arkansas guard entered the transfer portal in March.

Sills averaged 12 points & 3 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 season. He led Arkansas State with 51 steals & shot 44% from the field. The Jonesboro High alum played 3 seasons at Arkansas before transferring to A-State.

Arkansas State Men’s Basketball (2022 offseason)

Arrivals

F Omar El-Sheikh (Assumption/Fairfield)

F Julian Lual (McCook CC)

C Alaaeddine Boutayeb (Florida State)

G Mak Manciel (Henry Ford College)

G Detrick Reeves (John A. Logan College - Marion native)

G Terrance Ford (Victory Rock Prep)

G Parker St. Pierre (Valley View, PWO)

F Izayiah Nelson (Marietta HS)

Departures

G Desi Sills (Kansas State)

F Norchad Omier (Miami)

F Keyon Wesley (Alabama State)

G Mario Fantina (Arkansas-Monticello)

In Transfer Portal

F Lazar Grbovic

Returning

G Caleb Fields (Jr.)

G/F Markise Davis (Sr.)

G Avery Felts (RS Soph.)

G Malcolm Farrington (RS Soph.)

G Nicolas Tingling (Soph.)

G Caleb London (RS Fr.)

F Antwon Jackson (Jr.)

