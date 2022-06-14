Early voting underway for runoff elections

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Early voting for the primary runoff elections is underway across the state of Arkansas.

Voting started at 8 a.m. Monday, June 13, and runs through Friday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and again on Monday, June 20, during those same hours. There will be no weekend early voting available.

Jennifer Clack, election coordinator for Craighead County, said there are some rules to be aware of when voting in the runoff election that may not apply in other elections.

If you voted in either the Democrat or Republican Primary in May, you must stick with the same party during runoffs. If you voted in a non-partisan primary or did not vote at all, you can vote in any runoff.

“It’s called crossover voting and it’s not allowed,” Clack said.

In Craighead County, there is only one runoff election and it’s on the Republican ticket. So those who voted on the Democratic ticket will not be able to participate in the runoff.

“Basically if you voted in the Republican or the non-primary, you can vote in this one. If you didn’t vote at all, you can vote in this one,” Clack said.

She hopes for a good turnout, though she noted a runoff primary election in a non-presidential year is typically one of the least participated in elections.

