Erin Enderlin to perform in Northeast Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DYESS, Ark. (KAIT) – A well-known singer-songwriter is making her way to Northeast Arkansas.

Erin Enderlin will be performing on the porch of the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home at 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.

Enderlin had previously performed at the 2021 Johnny Cash Virtual Heritage Festival. Her catalog includes Alan Jackson’s “Monday Morning Church”, Lee Ann Womack’s “Last Call”, Luke Bryan’s “You Don’t Know Jack”, and other songs for Randy Travis, Reba, and Terri Clark.

The concert will be free, and there will be free parking available next to the house.

No tours will be available during this time, but the last one goes out at 3 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online or at the Visitor Center.

The event is sponsored by KASU, Wilson, and A-State Heritage Sites.

