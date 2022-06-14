Energy Alert
Flag Day celebration pays respect to nation’s troops

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Flag Day took over the Jonesboro Elks Lodge, as they hosted a celebration to remember where our nation’s flag came from.

Flag Day, which is celebrated on June 14, is an annual holiday to mark the history behind Old Glory and what she represents.

Manager Kristy Brooks stressed how vital it is to keep our youth involved in the history of the country.

“The history is very important and that’s why we need to keep our young people very involved,” she said. “This holiday is special to me as my family members have served in the forces.”

The annual celebration featured history lessons on past flags and what they symbolized, along with the singing of the classic “Grand Old Flag.”

The Lodge hopes to continue the Flag Day event next year.

