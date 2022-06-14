Energy Alert
Kids train for the future at 3D Printing STEM Camp

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – If your child is into technology and wants to have a future in the field, then there’s a course with their name on it.

The 3D Printing STEM Camp is underway in downtown Newport.

The free classes are open to 6th through 9th-grade students in Jackson County, and they are held at the Tech Depot on 425 Front Street.

Organizers say the classes allow future entrepreneurs and professionals to gain skills in Computer Aided Design and 3D Printing.

The STEM camps are a partnership between ASU-Newport, Tech Depot, and the Newport Economic Development Commission.

For more information, visit the Newport Economic Development Commission’s Facebook page.

