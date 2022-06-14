Hottest Stretch of Weather in a While Continues

You guessed it, more heat on the way. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect again today and will likely be with us through Friday. Lower dewpoints should keep most closer to 100-105°F rather than 110°F. The southwest breeze continues today before weakening for the end of the week. Highs try to rise closer to 100 Thursday and Friday, and it’s possible we hit triple digits. Rain chances are very low over the next several days. There are signs of a little bit of relief this weekend, and the high pressure moves far enough to the west to let in some drier air. Temperatures will still be in the 90s, but the heat index values will not be as high. As high pressure builds back in the next week, temperatures once again rise to near 100. It’ll remain pretty hot for us for the rest of June.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.