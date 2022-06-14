Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 young sisters

Independence County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oil Trough man after they said he sexually...
Independence County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oil Trough man after they said he sexually assaulted two young girls.(Independence Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oil Trough man after they said he sexually assaulted two young girls.

According to court documents, the victims’ mother reported the alleged abuse on June 2.

She told investigators that 30-year-old Steven Thomaspeter Ledlow was a family friend who had been staying at their home.

During separate interviews at the Child Safety Center in Batesville, the victims, who are both under the age of 12, said the acts occurred while they were asleep or separated.

Lieutenant Zach Rawlins stated the acts of sexual abuse described by the sisters were “consistent.”

On June 7, after reviewing the case, a judge found probable cause existed to charge Ledlow with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Ledlow is being held in the Independence County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond awaiting his first appearance in circuit court.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Craighead County sheriff’s deputy arrested a Hardy man early Saturday morning after he...
Man arrested after falling through convenience store ceiling
Police arrested a Paragould man after a runaway told them he raped her.
Man accused of raping runaway girl
A man faces a felony theft charge after investigators say he intentionally took advantage of an...
Man accused of defrauding 87-year-old woman
Investigators said a Lawrence County man was found dead at a recycling plant in Arkansas.
Hoxie man found dead at recycling plant
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
The Arkansas Department of Health lifted a boil water order Tuesday for Weiner.
ADH lifts boil water order for Weiner
Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy...
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means
The Jonesboro Police Department reported the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. June 14 at the...
Man killed in Tuesday morning collision