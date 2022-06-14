Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man killed in Tuesday morning collision

The Jonesboro Police Department reported the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. June 14 at the...
The Jonesboro Police Department reported the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. June 14 at the intersection of Kathleen and Prospect Road.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 62-year-old man died Tuesday morning when a semi-truck collided with his pickup.

The Jonesboro Police Department reported the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. June 14 at the intersection of Kathleen and Prospect Road.

Joseph Vesely, Jr. was westbound on Prospect Road when a tractor-trailer rig “failed to yield the stop sign and continued into the intersection,” striking Vesely’s Chevy Silverado.

JPD said in a news release Vesely’s pickup truck slammed into three other vehicles.

Vesely died at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Craighead County sheriff’s deputy arrested a Hardy man early Saturday morning after he...
Man arrested after falling through convenience store ceiling
Police arrested a Paragould man after a runaway told them he raped her.
Man accused of raping runaway girl
A man faces a felony theft charge after investigators say he intentionally took advantage of an...
Man accused of defrauding 87-year-old woman
Investigators said a Lawrence County man was found dead at a recycling plant in Arkansas.
Hoxie man found dead at recycling plant
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

Latest News

Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy...
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means
A man seriously hurt in a one-vehicle crash earlier this month succumbed to his injuries.
Man succumbs to injuries in one-vehicle crash
Early voting is open for the primary runoff elections.
Early voting underway for runoff elections
The workers harvested watermelons and cotton in Kennett. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
Company, owners admit bringing more than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to southeast Mo.