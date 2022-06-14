Man killed in Tuesday morning collision

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 62-year-old man died Tuesday morning when a semi-truck collided with his pickup.

The Jonesboro Police Department reported the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. June 14 at the intersection of Kathleen and Prospect Road.

Joseph Vesely, Jr. was westbound on Prospect Road when a tractor-trailer rig “failed to yield the stop sign and continued into the intersection,” striking Vesely’s Chevy Silverado.

JPD said in a news release Vesely’s pickup truck slammed into three other vehicles.

Vesely died at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

