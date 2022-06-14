Man succumbs to injuries in one-vehicle crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man seriously hurt in a one-vehicle crash earlier this month succumbed to his injuries.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, on Stanley Road in Searcy.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Timmy W. Skinner, 54, of Bald Knob was northbound when he lost control of his 2003 Chevy on the rain-slicked road.

Skinner’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned into a flooded creek.

He was taken to Unity Health Hospital, where he died on Saturday, June 11.

