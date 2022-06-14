Energy Alert
New technology aims to make agriculture safer

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Apex Drone Services is making revolutionary changes in the agriculture industry, being the first to use drones in the field.

The company is the first organization to be approved by the FAA, as well as multiple state agencies, to use the drones.

Co-owner Sam Vickers said that compared to tractors and crop dusters, there has never been a better time for a third party to enter the industry and save money.

“Fuel costs are at an all-time high, chemical costs are at an all-time high, so with these drones, it’s a drastic reduction across the board,” he said.

Co-owner Jonathan Cottingham said not only do the drones save money, but they are a much safer alternative to flying a crop duster.

“It’s a real dangerous profession but it’s got to be done we have to have agriculture and we have to have food for people,” Cottingham said. “For me, it was personal to see the evolution of it and to see what the next step is as far as what drones are able to offer and bring to the table.”

He also stressed how the drones are going to change the game.

Apex is opening its first office space next Friday. The owners encourage interested farmers to reach out at 870-530-9610.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

