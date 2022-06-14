Energy Alert
Police searching for suspects in burglary

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help in identifying suspects in a burglary.

The agency posted a series of photos online of the potential suspects on a security camera.

Surveillance images of the suspects in question.
Surveillance images of the suspects in question.(Source: Jonesboro Police Department/Facebook)

If you recognize any of these people, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867). You will be entitled to a cash reward if your tip leads to identification.

