Tues. June 14: Planning your day

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

More heat is expected to linger this week, along with hazy skies from Saharan Dust. This heat is very dangerous as temperatures flirt with the 100°F mark and heat index values near 105°.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect again today and will likely stay in place through the rest of the work week. Dewpoints won’t fall much but should keep most away from feeling like 110°F or higher.

It’ll be breezy again today. Rain chances are very low over the next several days. There are signs of a little bit of relief this weekend, and the high pressure moves far enough to the west to let in some drier air.

Temperatures will still be in the 90s but the heat index values will not be as high this weekend. Looking into next week though, the ridge builds back in, and hot temperatures and high humidity returns.

It’ll remain pretty hot for us for the rest of June.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Jonesboro Police need help identifying residential burglary suspects.

The show me state could be headed to a second amendment showdown over a recent gun rights proposal.

Southeast Missouri men face charges over immigration.

Ways to stay safe during the sizzling heat.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

