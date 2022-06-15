Energy Alert
12 NEA girls basketball teams in action at Harding Team Camp

12 NEA teams competed over 3 days in the Harding Team Camp
12 NEA teams competed over 3 days in the Harding Team Camp(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s ridiculously hot outside so a cool gym is the place to be.

Tuesday marked the final day of the Harding Team Camp. 38 high school girls basketball squads were in action, 12 hail from Region 8.

Paragould is fresh off a run to the 5A State Quarterfinals. Most of that squad is back. Head coach Sonja Tate wants her Lady Rams to build this summer.

“Well, we’re playing pretty well this summer,” Tate said. “We’re really getting after it defensively, executing our offense. Really just trying to get to know each other. I got a pretty good group of returning starters coming back. Also have a good amount of newcomers coming in. The mixture is really good. So the older ones, I call them big sister, little sister type deal. We’re executing and working really well.”

The Harding Team Camp also features familiar faces in new places. Jason Smith was Nettleton’s all-time winningest coach, he’s now at Greene County Tech. Tim Hawkins engineered a big turnaround at Wynne, he’s now the new head coach of the Lady Raiders. Mitchell Weber guided his alma mater Rector to the 2A state quarterfinals, he’s now wearing red at Brookland.

The coaching carousel is in full spin, you’ll hear from the trio in Wednesday’s sportscasts.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

