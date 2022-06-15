Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas pitcher Brady Tygart named an NCBWA Freshman All-American

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas’ Brady Tygart has earned a second Freshman All-America honor.

The Razorback pitcher picked up first-team recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association on Monday. He was one of three relievers to make the team, along with UCLA’s Alonzo Tredwell and Navy’s Landon Kruer.

Tygart has been one of Arkansas’ most dependable arms this season, emerging as the Hogs’ primary closer. The right-hander has a 3.82 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings of work with a team-leading eight saves on the year.

The Hernando, Miss., native was dominant in SEC play during the regular season, logging a 1.91 ERA and seven saves while fanning 40 and holding opposing hitters to a miniscule .160 batting average in 28 1/2 innings.

Tygart, along with pitcher Hagen Smith, was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper earlier this season. It is the sixth consecutive season the Razorbacks have had at least one freshman earn All-America honors.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Craighead County sheriff’s deputy arrested a Hardy man early Saturday morning after he...
Man arrested after falling through convenience store ceiling
Police arrested a Paragould man after a runaway told them he raped her.
Man accused of raping runaway girl
The Jonesboro Police Department reported the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. June 14 at the...
Man killed in Tuesday morning collision
A man faces a felony theft charge after investigators say he intentionally took advantage of an...
Man accused of defrauding 87-year-old woman
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

JHS alum Jake Henry Williams hit .307 in 2022 with Connors State. He committed to Arkansas...
More JUCO standouts commit to Arkansas State baseball
Baseball and Football headlines
Red Wolves in 60: Allen Grier newest baseball commit, Justice Hansen 3 TD in Europe
The JHS alum finished with a team-high 15 points in the Louisiana win.
Desi Sills commits to Kansas State
Arkansas players celebrate their win over North Carolina following an NCAA college super...
Brady Slavens hits walkoff RBI single, Arkansas advances to College World Series