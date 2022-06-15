Broken air conditioning units cause headaches for tenants

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With temperatures reaching triple digits, many are looking for a way to beat the heat.

However, for those who live at the Cedar Park Apartment Complex, that is much easier said than done.

The dangerously hot temperatures in people’s apartments stem from issues with the air conditioning units. The issue has gotten so bad that it’s making it difficult for people to just do their daily chores.

“We wash dishes and look like we just took a whole shower because of the sweat,” said Kennette Robertson. “It makes it, so you do not want to do anything and it’s just draining, mentally draining.”

Robertson is not the only one dealing with the struggles.

James Lauderdale saw his house reach dangerous temperatures which affected his young daughter.

“She had to go to the doctor because she was throwing up,” he said. “We didn’t know what was going on but I’m thinking it’s just too hot in the house and all of my neighbors have the same issues.”

Robertson said she has found different places to stay because it is too hot for her to even sleep in her apartment.

“It is miserable we sweat so much,” she said. “I have to go to my son’s house so I can sleep at night time, but I pay rent here.”

The property manager at Cedar Park said they have been aware of the issue, adding whenever there is a maintenance request, they send out a group to repair it.

She also encourages tenants to visit their office between 12 to 3 p.m. and file a request if they have an issue with the air conditioning.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.