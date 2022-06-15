Gas station owner threatened over rising gas prices

GREENBRIER, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Colt Harmon, owner of Colt’s Quick Draw in Greenbrier, had received threats verbally and over social media regarding rising gas prices.

According to AAA, the average price of regular unleaded gas in Arkansas is $4.54 a gallon, while the national average stands at $5.02 a gallon.

Gas prices have affected everyone, even gas stations owner.

“It’s tough for everybody. It’s tough for us. It’s tough for the fuel supplies. It’s tough for the consumers,” Harmon told content partner KARK.

He added he has even received threats on social media and in-store over the price changes.

“We’ve had people come after us like, “Why are y’all gouging? Why are y’all this?” We are like, “Listen… we are not”. We are selling below our cost. Literally, we are. I mean once you factor in credit card fees and freight, I mean we are not making any money on fuel,” he said.

Harmon even shows customers the pricing sheets when they threatened him or asked about the changing price.

“For us, we just try to educate the consumer as best as possible, and you know I have nothing to hide. I am an open book. You want to see how much gas, we will show you,” he said.

Harmon said he prides himself on being the place to come to in town to fill up.

“We’ve made kind of the vow to be the cheapest in town,” he said.

Harmon added there is not much he can do about the pricing and those that have threatened him should take the issue to Arkansas lawmakers.

