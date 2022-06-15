Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Gas station owner threatened over rising gas prices

Colt Harmon, owner of Colt’s Quick Draw in Greenbrier, had received threats verbally and over...
Colt Harmon, owner of Colt’s Quick Draw in Greenbrier, had received threats verbally and over social media regarding rising gas prices.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBRIER, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Colt Harmon, owner of Colt’s Quick Draw in Greenbrier, had received threats verbally and over social media regarding rising gas prices.

According to AAA, the average price of regular unleaded gas in Arkansas is $4.54 a gallon, while the national average stands at $5.02 a gallon.

Gas prices have affected everyone, even gas stations owner.

“It’s tough for everybody. It’s tough for us. It’s tough for the fuel supplies. It’s tough for the consumers,” Harmon told content partner KARK.

He added he has even received threats on social media and in-store over the price changes.

“We’ve had people come after us like, “Why are y’all gouging? Why are y’all this?” We are like, “Listen… we are not”. We are selling below our cost. Literally, we are. I mean once you factor in credit card fees and freight, I mean we are not making any money on fuel,” he said.

Harmon even shows customers the pricing sheets when they threatened him or asked about the changing price.

“For us, we just try to educate the consumer as best as possible, and you know I have nothing to hide. I am an open book. You want to see how much gas, we will show you,” he said.

Harmon said he prides himself on being the place to come to in town to fill up.

“We’ve made kind of the vow to be the cheapest in town,” he said.

Harmon added there is not much he can do about the pricing and those that have threatened him should take the issue to Arkansas lawmakers.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Craighead County sheriff’s deputy arrested a Hardy man early Saturday morning after he...
Man arrested after falling through convenience store ceiling
Police arrested a Paragould man after a runaway told them he raped her.
Man accused of raping runaway girl
The Jonesboro Police Department reported the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. June 14 at the...
Man killed in Tuesday morning collision
A man faces a felony theft charge after investigators say he intentionally took advantage of an...
Man accused of defrauding 87-year-old woman
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

Saving energy and money during the summer heat.
HEAT WAVE: Tips to keep your utility bill and energy use low
A new bike trail was opened to the public on Tuesday.
New bike trail opened in Jonesboro
An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
Paragould head girls basketball coach
Fast Break Extra: Paragould girls head coach Sonja Tate on offseason, competing in Harding Team Camp