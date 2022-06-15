Hearing to be held to gain input on Arkansas agriculture

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) – U.S. Senators John Boozman and Debbie Stabenow will hold a field hearing in Arkansas to gain input from Natural State agricultural producers as writing has begun on the 2023 Farm Bill.

The hearing, entitled “2023 Farm Bill: Perspectives from the Natural State”, will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 17 at the Riceland Hall at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

According to a news release, it will feature two panels consisting of Arkansas agricultural producers, industry stakeholders, and rural community supporters.

“The best solutions come from the ground up. We have invited some of Arkansas’s top experts in their subject matter areas to testify, and I believe what they share with us at this hearing will greatly benefit the committee as we move forward with the farm bill process,” Boozman said.

The hearing will be streamed online at the United States Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry website.

