The Chance of a Little Rain Returns to the Forecast

A heat advisory remains in effect for a good part of Region 8 until Friday. Heat takes a small step up today. Temperatures may hit 100 and the heat index may increase by a few degrees as well. Some relief is coming for the end of the week and the weekend. Most stay dry today, but a shower or two may bubble up later for a few lucky spots. Rain chances increase a little bit on Friday and drier air moves in for the weekend. While it will still be hot with temperatures in the lower 90s, heat index values will not be in the heat advisory range. High pressure builds back in the next week, temperatures once again rise to near 100. It’ll remain pretty hot for us for the rest of June.

