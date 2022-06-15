Energy Alert
June 15: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

You guessed it, more heat on the way. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect again today and will likely be with us through Friday. Lower dewpoints should keep most closer to 100-105°F rather than 110°F.

The southwest breeze continues today before weakening for the end of the week. Highs try to rise closer to 100 Thursday and Friday, and it’s possible we hit triple digits.

Rain chances are very low over the next several days. There are signs of a little bit of relief this weekend, and the high pressure moves far enough to the west to let in some drier air.

Temperatures will still be in the 90s, but the heat index values will not be as high. As high pressure builds back in the next week, temperatures once again rise to near 100. It’ll remain pretty hot for us for the rest of June.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

HEAT WAVE: Tips to keep your utility bill and energy use low.

The heat is no joke this week, and if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pet.

Arkansas School Safety Commission reconvenes for first time in 4 years.

Baby formula shortage continues to impact Arkansas families.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

