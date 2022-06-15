Energy Alert
Larry Lacewell Celebration of Life service set for Friday at 6:30pm

Larry Lacewell is the winningest coach in the history of Arkansas State football.
By A-State Athletics
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arkansas State Athletics Department has announced that the start time for the Larry Lacewell Celebration of Life service this Friday, June 17, at First National Bank Arena has been changed to 6:30 p.m.

The service honoring the late Larry Lacewell, former Director of Athletics and winningest football coach in school history, will now begin 30 minutes after its originally-scheduled time of 6:00 p.m.  Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., one hour in advance of the new 6:30 p.m. start time.

Lacewell, a member of A-State Athletics Hall of Honor and the football program’s Ring of Honor, passed away May 17, at the age of 85.  The Lacewell family has established the Larry Lacewell Legacy Fund for honorary contributions, which can be made by contacting the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401.

The program celebrating the life and accomplished coaching career of Lacewell is open to the public and will be held inside the arena with seating available in the stands.  Parking lots A and B are reserved, but the remaining parking lots surrounding First National Bank arena will be open.

Those attending can access the facility through the upper red and yellow entrances, located on the southeast and southwest corners of the building, respectively.  Water will be available to the public on the concourse level of the arena.

The program will also be streamed live on Arkansas State Athletics’ Facebook page

