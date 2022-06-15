Man arrested following road rage shooting

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 28-year-old Salesville man after they said he opened fire on another driver during a road rage incident.

According to a news release from Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, on Water Tower Road in Salesville.

The victim told deputies he was driving home when a white Toyota Camry driven by Dixon Wayne Hutchins “came up behind him, driving very close behind him, and acting in an aggressive manner.”

When the victim turned onto Water Tower Road, he said Hutchins passed him and stopped in front of the man, blocking the roadway.

“Hutchins exited his vehicle and approached the victim, yelling at him to step out,” the sheriff said.

According to the release, Hutchins began shooting at the victim with a .45 caliber handgun when he refused to get out.

“The victim ducked down, put his vehicle in reverse, and tried to back away,” Montgomery said. “The victim said he heard roughly five shots come from Hutchins.”

Deputies reported finding “multiple bullet holes in the hood, a ricochet on the windshield, and one in the headlight.” They also reported finding two bullets and six shell casings in the roadway.

The victim was not hit.

During their investigation, the sheriff said a person who lives in the area reported his house had also been shot.

“Deputies found a bullet hole in the front of the house,” Montgomery said. “The bullet traveled through multiple walls and finally struck a wall just above a chair in the residence.”

Deputies located the gun and took it in as evidence.

Hutchins claimed self-defense. A woman in the car with him refused to cooperate with deputies and provided no information.

Deputies took Hutchins to the Baxter County Detention Center and booked him on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault and first-degree criminal mischief. He’s being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond awaiting a June 27 appearance in circuit court.

