Man in custody after Poplar Bluff bank robbery left stolen cash blowing all over highway

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A bank robbery in Poplar Bluff landed one man in custody, and left some of the stolen cash blowing all over the highway.

According to Poplar Bluff police, at around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, they responded to the 2001 N. Westwood Blvd. for a reported bank robbery.

They said employees of Southern Bank told them a man entered the bank and demanded money. The suspect was described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing a blue shirt and a hat on backwards.

He was last seen running north on Westwood Blvd. carrying a large sum of money.

Responding officers found him on Westwood Blvd. just north of the bank.

According to Poplar Bluff Chief Danny Whiteley, one of his officers tackled the suspect, causing money to blow all over the highway.

The suspect was taken into custody and Whiteley said they shut down a portion of Highway 67 to collect the cash, around $4,000.

Police say no one was injured in the incident and the FBI was contacted to assist in the investigation.

