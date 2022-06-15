Energy Alert
Mid-South animal shelter loses A/C amid triple-digit heat index

By Walter Murphy
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Officials at the Marion Animal Shelter say all animals are safe after extreme heat caused their air conditioning system to break down Tuesday.

Most of the animals are temporarily being re-homed to nearby boarding facilities and rescues during the triple-digit heat index until their A/C unit can be replaced, which they expect will be Thursday.

“We’re keeping them as cool as possible with fans and pools,” said Becky Blundell, the director of Marion Animal Shelter.

A thermometer inside of the room that the remaining animals are currently being kept in at the shelter reads 80 degrees, which she says is totally safe.

“We are very grateful for everyone who brought fans, portable A/C units, and helped us get the animals out safely,” Blundell said.

Blundell also used this moment to remind everyone to keep their own pets on the forefront of their thoughts during times of excessive heat.

“If the ground is too hot for you to walk barefoot, it’s too hot for your pups,” said Blundell.

Blundell also said leaving a pet in a vehicle that isn’t running could be a fatal mistake, before showing Action News 5 a temperature reading in a news unit that read 112 degrees after sitting idle for around 20 minutes.

“It can take less than 10 minutes for a car to heat up and a dog to start showing signs of heat stroke. Just like a car seat and a baby, don’t leave your animal in a hot vehicle,” Blundell pleaded.

The Marion Animal Shelter is always looking for fosters and adopters for their pets. If you’re interested in either option, contact the Marion Animal Shelter.

