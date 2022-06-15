New bike trail opened in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Riders in Jonesboro will have a new place to feel the summer breeze.

A new bike trail was opened to the public on Tuesday.

The trail, located in the Southern Hills development off Southwest Drive, is paved ten-feet wide and spans over two miles.

Southern Hills lead developer Carroll Caldwell said they have plans to expand further.

“For the people who live out here and the people who work out here to ride their bike, eventually you’ll be able to come from Culberhouse Street riding a bike all the way to Southwest Drive,” he said.

Caldwell added they have plans to connect their trail to the bike trails at Craighead Forest Park.

