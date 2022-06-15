Newport police search for man accused in shooting
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Newport Police Department is searching for a man accused in a Wednesday morning shooting.
According to a news release, officers were called shortly after 10 a.m. to Hout Circle regarding shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found a home had been hit and evidence of a potential victim.
Police are currently looking for 26-year-old Marquese Hampton of Augusta.
Anyone with information on this case or knows where Hampton is, call the Newport Police Department at 870-523-2722 or call 911.
