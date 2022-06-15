Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Newport police search for man accused in shooting

Newport police are searching for 28-year-old Marquese Hampton of Augusta in relation to a...
Newport police are searching for 28-year-old Marquese Hampton of Augusta in relation to a Wednesday shooting.(Newport Police Department)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Newport Police Department is searching for a man accused in a Wednesday morning shooting.

According to a news release, officers were called shortly after 10 a.m. to Hout Circle regarding shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a home had been hit and evidence of a potential victim.

Police are currently looking for 26-year-old Marquese Hampton of Augusta.

Anyone with information on this case or knows where Hampton is, call the Newport Police Department at 870-523-2722 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jonesboro Police Department reported the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. June 14 at the...
Man killed in Tuesday morning collision
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
Independence County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oil Trough man after they said he sexually...
Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 young sisters

Latest News

One person is dead after drowning in Greers Ferry Lake.
Drowning victim identified
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 49
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 49
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 28-year-old Salesville man after they said he opened fire on...
Man arrested following road rage shooting
Marion Animal Shelter
Mid-South animal shelter loses A/C amid triple-digit heat index