Region 8 Sports Overtime: XPT turns triple play at Mountain Dew Grand Slam Classic
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We can’t get to every ballpark, gym, or field, so that means there’s more highlights. It’s time for Region 8 Sports Overtime
XPT had one of the highlights of the Mountain Dew Grand Slam Classic. Chloe Watkins patrolling in style from left center field, makes the catch for out 1, motors to 2nd for out 2, then fires to 3rd to complete the triple play.
