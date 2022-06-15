Energy Alert
Region 8 Sports Overtime: XPT turns triple play at Mountain Dew Grand Slam Classic

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We can’t get to every ballpark, gym, or field, so that means there’s more highlights. It’s time for Region 8 Sports Overtime

XPT had one of the highlights of the Mountain Dew Grand Slam Classic. Chloe Watkins patrolling in style from left center field, makes the catch for out 1, motors to 2nd for out 2, then fires to 3rd to complete the triple play.

You can get your highlight or favorite team on Region 8 Sports

Email: chudgison@kait8.com

Twitter: @ChrisHudgison

Facebook: Region 8 Sports

