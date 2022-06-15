Energy Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway shut down by spilled fuel

Drivers in Fulton County need to take caution, as IDrive Arkansas is reporting a traffic incident along Highway 63.(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Drivers in Fulton County need to take caution, as IDrive Arkansas is reporting a traffic incident along Highway 63.

The website is reporting the incident happened about three miles north of Hardy.

Live traffic map on Highway 63.
Live traffic map on Highway 63.(Source: IDrive Arkansas)

According to ArDOT, an 18-wheeler overturned on the highway and spilled 10 gallons of diesel fuel to spill, causing a “hazmat incident”.

Region 8 News will continue to monitor this situation and bring you the latest updates.

