TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway shut down by spilled fuel

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Drivers in Fulton County need to take caution, as IDrive Arkansas is reporting a traffic incident along Highway 63.

The website is reporting the incident happened about three miles north of Hardy.

Live traffic map on Highway 63. (Source: IDrive Arkansas)

According to ArDOT, an 18-wheeler overturned on the highway and spilled 10 gallons of diesel fuel to spill, causing a “hazmat incident”.

Region 8 News will continue to monitor this situation and bring you the latest updates.

