Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 49

A multiple-vehicle crash has shut down U.S. Highway 49 in Greene County.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A multiple-vehicle crash shut down U.S. Highway 49 in Greene County.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s IDriveArkansas, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the State Highway 69 intersection.

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks told Region 8 News that a car crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck.

The vehicles had significant damage and will have to be towed.

While an ambulance had responded to the scene, no one had been transported by 11:20 a.m.

All northbound lanes of traffic are shut down.

Motorists should expect delays and yield to responding emergency vehicles.

Region 8 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

