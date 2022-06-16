Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A-State chancellor candidate campus visit schedules announced

As the search for a new A-State chancellor is nearing its close, details about the four...
As the search for a new A-State chancellor is nearing its close, details about the four finalist candidates’ presentations have been announced.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As the search for a new A-State chancellor is nearing its close, details about the four finalist candidates’ presentations have been announced.

On June 10, the Arkansas State University Chancellor Search Advisory Committee announced the finalists had accepted invitations to visit the campus in Jonesboro and interview for the position.

The announcement came after chancellor Kelly Damphousse announced he would resign later this month.

The campus open forums for all four candidates will be hosted in the Reng Student Union Auditorium. Each presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and is scheduled for 90 minutes.

The presentations are as follows:

  • Dr. Lance Tatum – June 21 to 22, campus presentation on Wednesday, June 22.
  • Dr. Karen Petersen – June 22 to 23, campus presentation on Thursday, June 23.
  • Dr. Walter Kimbrough – June 27 to 28, campus presentation on Tuesday, June 28.
  • Dr. Todd Shields – June 28 to 29, campus presentation on Wednesday, June 29.

Each candidate will also participate in a community-wide meet and greet that will be open to the public.

You can view more about the finalists by visiting A-State’s website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 49
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 49
The Jonesboro Police Department reported the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. June 14 at the...
Man killed in Tuesday morning collision
Newport police arrested 28-year-old Marquese Hampton of Augusta in relation to a Wednesday...
Police arrest man in Newport shooting
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

The officers were sworn in on Monday by Craighead County Judge David Boling.
Jonesboro Police Department welcomes new recruits
Deputies are warning Baxter County residents about a round of fake money being passed around at...
Deputies warn of fake money in Baxter County
A Missouri electric company is asking its members to conserve electricity as temperatures...
Rural electric co-op members asked to conserve electricity
As the temperatures continue to get hotter, a Missouri agency is doing its part to help.
Missouri agency to open cooling center