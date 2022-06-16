A-State chancellor candidate campus visit schedules announced

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As the search for a new A-State chancellor is nearing its close, details about the four finalist candidates’ presentations have been announced.

On June 10, the Arkansas State University Chancellor Search Advisory Committee announced the finalists had accepted invitations to visit the campus in Jonesboro and interview for the position.

The announcement came after chancellor Kelly Damphousse announced he would resign later this month.

The campus open forums for all four candidates will be hosted in the Reng Student Union Auditorium. Each presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and is scheduled for 90 minutes.

The presentations are as follows:

Dr. Lance Tatum – June 21 to 22, campus presentation on Wednesday, June 22.

Dr. Karen Petersen – June 22 to 23, campus presentation on Thursday, June 23.

Dr. Walter Kimbrough – June 27 to 28, campus presentation on Tuesday, June 28.

Dr. Todd Shields – June 28 to 29, campus presentation on Wednesday, June 29.

Each candidate will also participate in a community-wide meet and greet that will be open to the public.

You can view more about the finalists by visiting A-State’s website.

