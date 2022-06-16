AHSCA All-Star Weekend set for June 24th-25th
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - All-Star Weekend is back after a two year absence. Region 8 will be represented in eight AHSCA All-Star Games. Matchups will be contested June 24th and 25th on the UCA campus.
Friday, June 24th
4:00pm: Baseball (Bear Stadium) - rosters
4:00pm: Softball (Farris Field) - rosters
5:00pm: Girls Soccer (Estes Stadium) - rosters
6:00pm: Volleyball (Farris Center) - East roster | West roster
7:00pm: Boys Soccer (Estes Stadium) - rosters
Saturday, June 25th
1:00pm: Girls Basketball (Farris Center) - rosters
3:00pm: Boys Basketball (Farris Center) - rosters
6:00pm: Football (Estes Stadium) - rosters
