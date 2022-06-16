Energy Alert
Arkansas State extends Butch Jones’ contract through 2026

Butch Jones' Red Wolves prepare to hit the field vs. Memphis.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Thursday that head football coach Butch Jones’ contract has been extended by one year to now run through the 2026 season.

Named the A-State’s 31st all-time head coach on Dec. 12, 2020, Jones completed his first season leading the Red Wolves’ in 2021.  Jones and his staff most recently assembled a 2022 recruiting class that not only ranked as one of the best in school history, but was also listed number one in the Sun Belt Conference by both Rivals and 247Sports.

“Coach Jones is completely changing the culture, discipline and overall organization of our football program, and we’re excited about the future under his guidance as head coach,” said ASU System President Dr. Chuck Welch.  “He has a strong track record of success, and we have confidence in the process he is taking our football team through to attain a high level of success on a consistent basis.”

A two-time conference coach of the year with 86 career victories, Jones completed his 12th season as a head coach last year.  Including previous coaching stops at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee, Jones owns four conference championships and six national top-25 finishes.

“I’m excited this agreement could be reached with Coach Jones to increase the length of his contract by another year,” said A-State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton.  “We have a lot of momentum after completing an outstanding recruiting class, and I believe in Coach Jones’ vision and plan for our football program.  We appreciate his strong leadership and are looking forward to the upcoming season.”

The Red Wolves completed their 2022 spring camp in April and are set to open their season at home against Grambling State on Saturday, Sept. 3.

“I’ve always said that one of the things that makes Arkansas State University special is its leadership,” said Jones.  “Our university administration is extremely supportive and aligned with our commitment to excellence in competition, in the classroom and in the community for all our athletics programs.  It’s an honor and privilege to be the head football coach at Arkansas State, so I’m grateful for the continued trust our administration has placed in me to advance our football program.”

