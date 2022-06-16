Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Batesville pitcher Gage Wood wins inaugural Harold Gwatney Award

Batesville pitcher Gage Wood wins the inaugural Harold Gwatney Award. The accolade goes to the...
Batesville pitcher Gage Wood wins the inaugural Harold Gwatney Award. The accolade goes to the Arkansas HS baseball player of the year.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville High has had a resurgence on the diamond.

Gage Wood is one reason why, he’s a two-way force like Shohei Ohtani. Wood’s arm and bat helped the Pioneers reach the 5A State Semifinals. He’s received honors from the Associated Press and Arkansas Activities Association to name a few. Wood was named the inaugural winner of the Harold Gwatney Award. The accolade goes to the Arkansas High School Baseball Player of the Year.

“It’s great. All the hard work I’ve put in is finally paying off,” Wood said Tuesday. “It’s just one of those things that you can’t help but smile. It’s awesome, I love it. I found most of my growth from finding the weight room. Just getting really bigger, faster, stronger, and just helping my body move better down on the mound and everything. It was great, I loved every bit of it. I wouldn’t trade that team for the world. It was awesome. It was a movie.”

Pioneer head coach Kelly Rush has seen Gage’s growth and development over the years. “It was amazing. There’s not many times you can call something and someone can do it every single pitch,” Rush added. “And he’s had a couple of those games for us. It’s great for us. Obviously it’s great for him, great for the program. Puts us on the front page as you would say. And we’re excited about it.”

The Harold Gwatney Award will become an annual tradition on the diamond. Grant Walker of Gwatney Chevrolet presented the award. “Mr. Harold Gwatney was just such a wonderful person,” Walker said. “He passed away after an illness in January. We wanted to do something to honor him, and do something for Arkansas high school baseball. And I talked to management, I talked to ownership, and got the go-ahead, and here we are. Beginning next year, we’re going to do one for Arkansas high school softball. Looking forward to getting that going too.”

Wood turns his attention to the summer and the SEC. The Diamond Pioneer signed with the Diamond Hogs for the 2022 recruiting class. “Right now, I’m going up to Little Rock three times a week with Dustin Moseley (Proformance Sports Academy). We’re doing training 8 to 12 every morning there. And then I’m playing a couple summer tournaments on the road. I’ll be in Fayetteville this coming weekend.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 49
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 49
Newport police arrested 28-year-old Marquese Hampton of Augusta in relation to a Wednesday...
Police arrest man in Newport shooting
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 28-year-old Salesville man after they said he opened fire on...
Man arrested following road rage shooting
One person is dead after drowning in Greers Ferry Lake.
Drowning victim identified

Latest News

Kansas City sports fans, dignitaries and many more celebrated the City of Fountains as a World...
GOLAZO! Kansas City scores bid as World Cup host city in 2026
Butch Jones' Red Wolves prepare to hit the field vs. Memphis.
Arkansas State extends Butch Jones’ contract through 2026
Arkansas high school standouts compete in All-Star Games every June in Conway.
AHSCA All-Star Weekend set for June 24th-25th
Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.
Georgia HS safety Tyler Scott is first Arkansas State football commit for 2023