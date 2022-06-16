Energy Alert
Deputies warn of fake money in Baxter County

Deputies are warning Baxter County residents about a round of fake money being passed around at local businesses.(Source: Baxter County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies are warning Baxter County residents about a round of fake money being passed around at local businesses.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, there have been several reports of fake money being passed around, specifically fake $10 and $100 bills.

They warn some of the bills to have Chinese writing on them, while others will say “For Motion Picture Use” on the face, and several of them do not have serial numbers on them.

Some examples of the bills deputies have seized.(Source: Baxter County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the fake bills have been passed and accepted at various businesses in the county, mainly along Cannie Baker Road.

If you come across these fake bills, you are urged to call the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office at 870-425-7000.

